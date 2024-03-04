Shelton Capital Management Sells 732 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 265,404 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,251,000 after purchasing an additional 924,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,169 shares of company stock worth $2,494,432. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.6 %

EXEL opened at $22.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

