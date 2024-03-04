Shelton Capital Management Sells 776 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Gentex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 148,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Gentex by 32.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 312.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 29,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 25.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Gentex Trading Up 0.6 %

Gentex stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

