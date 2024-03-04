Shelton Capital Management Sells 91 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,809,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Penumbra by 44.8% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 31.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.36.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $236.67 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.52 and a 200 day moving average of $240.65.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

