Shelton Capital Management Trims Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NOV were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NOV by 30.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,962,000 after buying an additional 4,369,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NOV by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 88.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $17.11 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

