Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

