Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 17,745 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,745 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

