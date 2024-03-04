Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sets New 1-Year High at $337.49

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $337.49 and last traded at $336.20, with a volume of 68762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.12. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,109 shares of company stock worth $12,025,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

