Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Increases By 16.2%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

Shares of AACG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 66,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Stories

