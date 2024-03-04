Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Increases By 16.2%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AACG
ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 2.1 %
Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.