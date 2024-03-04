Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Declines By 15.3%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,464,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNTMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 308,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Cansortium Company Profile

Read More

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

