Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Declines By 15.3%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,464,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNTMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 308,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.29.
Cansortium Company Profile
