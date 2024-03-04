Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 14.8%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 31st total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.5 days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Pacific Insurance (Group)
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.