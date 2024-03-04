Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 14.8%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 31st total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.5 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

