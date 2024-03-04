Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Increases By 38.9%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,200 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 393,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE BAP opened at $171.91 on Monday. Credicorp has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $173.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,018 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth $1,250,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 121,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 784.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

