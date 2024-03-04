Short Interest in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Rises By 13.8%

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $1,413,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Garmin by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $54,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Garmin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $137.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $139.49.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

