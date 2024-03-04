Short Interest in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Grows By 40.4%

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GSK by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,736 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,281,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $73,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. GSK has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $42.69.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

