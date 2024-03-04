Short Interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Declines By 25.4%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 311,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at International Tower Hill Mines

THM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 93,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,149. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

