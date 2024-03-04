Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Grows By 25.3%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Life Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS LTGHY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Life Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90.
About Life Healthcare Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Life Healthcare Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.