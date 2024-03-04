Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Grows By 25.3%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS LTGHY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Life Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

