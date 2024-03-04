Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Rises By 23.7%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,026,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 2,447,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,043.7 days.
New China Life Insurance Price Performance
OTCMKTS NWWCF remained flat at $1.88 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. New China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.09.
About New China Life Insurance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New China Life Insurance
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.