Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Decreases By 23.1%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Free Report) by 261.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.69.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

