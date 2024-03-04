Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Rises By 27.0%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 1.9 %

Pulmatrix stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,556. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.