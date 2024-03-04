Short Interest in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Increases By 25.1%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,670,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 14,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of QCOM traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.41. 2,485,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,999,059. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $166.22.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
