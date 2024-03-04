Short Interest in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Increases By 25.1%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,670,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 14,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.41. 2,485,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,999,059. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $166.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

