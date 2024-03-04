Short Interest in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Decreases By 19.0%

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

RSF stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

