Short Interest in Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Drops By 25.6%

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roadzen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roadzen stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Roadzen Price Performance

RDZN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. 14,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54. Roadzen has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

About Roadzen

RoadZen, lnc. provides an online on-demand roadside assistance services with a network of towing and roadside repair providers in India. The company suite enables Insurers and Automotive OEMs with real-time customer interactions, rapid claims processing, and better risk underwriting services. It also offers services in the areas of towing and removal, battery jumpstart, flat tire support, locked out/lost keys, fuel problems, and roadside assistance.

