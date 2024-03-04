Short Interest in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Increases By 34.1%

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 30,000 shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,261.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Roth Ch Acquisition V stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,638. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

