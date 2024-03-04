Short Interest in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Decreases By 25.9%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Singing Machine Price Performance

Singing Machine stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,698. Singing Machine has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Singing Machine in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singing Machine

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singing Machine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Singing Machine by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Singing Machine by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

