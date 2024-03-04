Short Interest in Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Decreases By 16.7%

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Westwing Group Stock Down 13.4 %
OTCMKTS:WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Monday. Westwing Group has a 1-year low of C$6.38 and a 1-year high of C$8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.47.
About Westwing Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westwing Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Westwing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.