Short Interest in Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Decreases By 16.7%

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Westwing Group Stock Down 13.4 %

OTCMKTS:WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Monday. Westwing Group has a 1-year low of C$6.38 and a 1-year high of C$8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.47.

About Westwing Group

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

