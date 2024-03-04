Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $153.11. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

