SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at B. Riley

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SLR Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SLR Investment by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

