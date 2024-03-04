SmartRent (SMRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmartRent Price Performance

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $589.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. SmartRent has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

