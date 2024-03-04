SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Holdings Decreased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 15.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,816 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SouthState by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James downgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.77. 147,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,015. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

