Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Down to $6.46

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $5.46. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 7,746,078 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $614.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 215.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $10,819,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $11,875,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

