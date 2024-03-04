SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 519 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

