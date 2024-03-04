SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial stock opened at $266.24 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.64.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

