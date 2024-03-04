SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $49.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.08. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,323,487 shares of company stock worth $753,572,550. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

