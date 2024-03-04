SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $83,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $127.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.57. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

