SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,150 First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROBT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

ROBT stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $512.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

