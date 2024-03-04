SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,000

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($29.17) to GBX 2,000 ($25.37) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

SSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.64) to GBX 2,125 ($26.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($20.55) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.73) to GBX 2,050 ($26.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,969 ($24.97).

Shares of LON SSE traded down GBX 5.06 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,636.94 ($20.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,568,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,415. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,710.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,692.10. The stock has a market cap of £17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,088.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,485 ($18.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.51).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

