Standard Chartered (STAN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Standard Chartered (LON: STAN) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2024 – Standard Chartered had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 850 ($10.78) price target on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.32). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/12/2024 – Standard Chartered was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “market perform” rating. They now have a GBX 790 ($10.02) price target on the stock.

LON STAN traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 685.40 ($8.69). 2,460,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,629,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 615.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 665.17. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 793.60 ($10.07). The company has a market capitalization of £18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,343.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,137.25%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

