Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$118.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stantec

Stantec Trading Up 0.9 %

Stantec stock traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$111.75. 202,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,786. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.07. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$75.31 and a 12-month high of C$118.39. The firm has a market cap of C$12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Research analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.