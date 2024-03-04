Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 48.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1 %

SBUX traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.12. 3,242,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,895,072. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.83.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.