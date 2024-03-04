StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.58.

JNPR stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,941,871.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,246 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,170. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

