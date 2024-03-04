StockNews.com Lowers Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 548.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

