Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) PT Raised to $125.00 at Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

STRA stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 140.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 88.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

