Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.74

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 123533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Suzano Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Suzano by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Suzano by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Suzano by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Suzano by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Suzano by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

