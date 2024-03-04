Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 149.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,375 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

