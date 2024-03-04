Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 189.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in Tapestry by 47.2% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 110,745 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.