TD Securities Lowers AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$6.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. CIBC downgraded AirBoss of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pi Financial downgraded AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOS

AirBoss of America Stock Up 1.2 %

AirBoss of America Company Profile

TSE:BOS opened at C$5.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.52. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of C$141.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13.

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.