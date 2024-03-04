TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Up 27.4% in February

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TDH Stock Performance

PETZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. 4,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,751. TDH has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TDH stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of TDH at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

