Tecnoglass’ (TGLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Tecnoglass Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 269.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
