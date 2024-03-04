Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Stock Position Lifted by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after acquiring an additional 612,606 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 53.1% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 221,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 76,823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 37.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

NYSE TDF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,711. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

