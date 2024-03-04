Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.66% of Tempur Sealy International worth $48,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.47. 513,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $55.27.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

