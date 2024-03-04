Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) is LRT Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 2.3% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.4 %

TPL stock traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,560.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,454. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,000.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,520.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,679.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Pacific Land

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.